Tekken 7 may not support cross platform play due to "potential security risks"

Cross platform play is gaining traction this console generation, with the likes of Rocket League and Final Fantasy XIV supporting play between PS4, Xbox One and PC players. That won't likely be the case in Tekken 7 however, because its creator thinks the move could potentially hinder the game.

In a Tweet posted at the weekend (translated by Flying Wonkey, via NeoGAF), project lead Katsuhiro Harada said the feature is unlikely to be implemented, writing that while it's technically possible, it wouldn't be a great move.

"It's not a matter of the technology for getting the PS4/XB1/PC players to match up against each other being the issue," Harada reportedly said, according to Flying Wonkey's translation, "but rather first party company policies and potential security risks alongside the community perceived reputation of PC gamers being cheaters that is hindering the decision to allow cross platform play."

To clarify a little: Harada isn't claiming PC gamers are cheaters, but rather the perception, presumably among a portion of console owners, that they are. It's easy to see why the creator of a competitive game would like to allay any fears that cheaters will be rife. Meanwhile, the security risks cited might refer to mods or hacks, but most likely to the latter.

It's worth noting that Street Fighter V – probably Tekken 7's closest competitor – supports cross platform play between PS4 and PC. Still, there's always the chance Harada will rethink the policy in the lead up to the game's early 2017 release.