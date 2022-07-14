Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge sells over a million in its first week

Audio player loading…

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (opens in new tab) picked up a handsome 79% in our review, not bad for what is essentially a '90s arcade brawler in 2022, and any shellhead will probably want to add a few points onto that for the warm fuzzies of seeing the boys back in action. If you're of a certain age, this game's like a '90s kid's fever dream come true (opens in new tab).

The audience clearly thinks so too. Turtles may be an enormous franchise but that doesn't mean the games always do gangbusters numbers (RIP in pepperoni, Mutants in Manhattan). Shredder's Revenge has done very well, with developer Tribute Games announcing that the game sold over one million copies in its first week on sale.

💥Cowabunga!We are humbled to have so many people sharing our love of the Turtles!One million copies sold in its first week calls for a mondo pizza party with tubular toppings!🍕Thanks again to all of you all over the globe and in Dimension X! pic.twitter.com/x7kkJS6fbFJuly 13, 2022 See more

Tubular toppings reminds me of these Turtles-branded pizzas I once got my mum to buy. They had apple on them. Absolutely disgusting but I ate them anyway: that's the power of merchandising for you.

Publisher Dotemu added that (opens in new tab) "we can't thank you enough for your everlasting support! Working on TMNT was the challenge of a lifetime and everything became possible thanks to Nickelodeon and the incredible work of Tribute Games!"

Shredder's Revenge is basically a threequel to the lineage of Konami's TMNT arcade game and its follow-up, Turtles In Time. It's incredibly faithful to the style of those games while adding in a whole bunch of more contemporary elements like dodge-rolling and an OTT super attack system. It's not a game that will change the world but, for the few hours you'll probably spend in it, a total blast.

Tribute Games has previously produced major DLC for its titles, such as Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X's Nightmare (opens in new tab), so it's a fair bet that with these sales figures we'll see Shredder trying to get even more revenge. That Streets of Rage 4 DLC also added a 'survival' mode to that game, which would be a dream fit for this (alongside a higher difficulty mode). Fingers crossed dudes.