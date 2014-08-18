Team Fortress 2 now accepting merchandise designs through the Steam Workshop

Team Fortress 2 has shown that people will pay good money for virtual headclothes that sit upon the crown of the cartoon murderers they control in first person. Now Valve are trying something daring: seeing if people will pay for non-hats—not in the game, but in real life. The TF2 Workshop is now accepting community designs for new lines of merchandise to be sold through the Valve Store.

As per the regular TF2 item popularity contest, users can upload their designs to the Workshop to be judged by the community. "We'll curate the top-rated entries," write Valve, "and the best of the best designs will be made available as official merchandise at the Valve Store and various online retailers. You won't just be ensuring your place in history: You'll also get paid a handsome royalty for every unit sold."

If you have a question, and if that question has been frequently asked, you can find the answer here . Otherwise, take a look at the current submitted designs, and perhaps dream of the day when they'll swaddle your fragile meat-frame.

[Image from: Jolly Nihilist ]