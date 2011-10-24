Team Fortress 2 Halloween update incoming, modders launch Night of the Living Update

The Team Fortress 2 Halloween Update is fast approaching, the first since it went free to play earlier this year. To prepare new players for the sheer terror of the annual TF2 event, Valve are recommending that players return to the Mann Manor map to battle last year's boss monster, the Horseless Headless Horseman. They also indicate that the TF2 modding community has started their own unofficial Halloween event, a week long Night of the Living Update .

The modders' update is set in a haunted house. A different room is revealed every night, revealing of some of the great item models we mentioned in our look at the Steam Workshop , including the brilliant Mad Science pack for the Engineer. They can be downloaded as reskins for existing weapons, and the Steam forums post announcing the event suggests that many of the items in this "fake" update might even see their way into the "real" one." Valve say that the "real one" is going to arrive sometime this week. But they won't say quite when, because it's Halloween, and they are masters of suspense.