Team Dignitas is selling one of its LCS teams

The good news for Team Dignitas is that its European Union League of Legends team recently qualified to compete in the League Championship Series. The bad news is that its North American team has been in the LCS since early 2013, and Riot's rules very clearly state that pro gaming organizations may field only one LCS team. That means Dignitas must now sell one of its LoL teams, which brings us back into good news territory: Offers have already been made for whichever team that owner Michael O'Dell decides to dispose of are in excess of $500,000.

O'Dell told the Daily Dot last week that he's taking offers for both the North American and EU teams, but will sell only one of them. The EU team (pictured) might seem the obvious choice to cut, but the Dignitas organization is based in the UK, which would presumably make the operation of a European team considerably more convenient. The final decision about which team to sell, and to whom it will go, will depend on more than just money, he said, noting that the "quality" of the offer, and "whether he can trust the people behind them to operate a successful team," will also be factors.

Which isn't to suggest that money won't be a consideration. O'Dell said in a separate interview with PCGamesN that he has a number of offers on the table, including from the Middle East, and bids have already surpassed half a million dollars. "Which is good," he said. "It's a nice problem to have."

O'Dell said he will continue taking bids on the Dignitas LCS teams until the end of September.