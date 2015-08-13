Tales from the Borderlands: Episode 4 out next week

Telltale announced yesterday that the next episode of Tales from the Borderlands will be out on August 18. That's next Tuesday, which gives you the weekend to catch up on the previous episodes if you haven't already, and read our reviews of episodes one, two, and three.

If you want a hint of what to expect besides a giant horse (statue?) and Handsome Jack telling Rhys to punch some guy, here's what Telltale had to say about how the story continues, beware of spoilers if you haven't played earlier episodes:

"In this penultimate episode of the season, captured by Vallory and her goons, Rhys and Fiona are forced to continue the search for the Vault beacon - at gunpoint. The beacon is on the Hyperion moon base - Helios - while our heroes are on Pandora... so there's the pesky cold void of death known as 'space' to overcome. Even with assistance from a familiar face, and with a worryingly helpful Handsome Jack hitching a ride in Rhys' head, getting on board the ominous 'H' is going to take every drop of guile, and quite possibly all the spunk you've got."

Ready that spunk, people.