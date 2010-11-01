Take shelter, it's the Call of Duty: Black Ops launch trailer

The launch trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops is here and 'death from above' seems to be the theme. Stealth planes cruise overhead, attack helicopters annihilate jungles, and men jump away from the explosions in slow motion to the sounds of 'Gimme shelter' by the Rolling Stones. It looks like the best action movie ever, and it's embedded below.

A shelter isn't going to be good enough for the firepower on show; a nuclear bunker would do a better job. The game is due out next Tuesday, the 9th, and is available to pre-purchase right now on Steam .