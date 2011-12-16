Syndicate trailer probes brains, hacks into mainframes

[VAMS id="1quvJKeda4iml"]

Who could have possibly predicted that putting electronic chips in everyone's brains would one day backfire? The Syndicate trailers are looking pretty flashy, but it's still hard to tell how much choice you'll really have when confronting your corporate enemies. Will it be possible to stride through the whole game wielding nothing but a biro, hacking into the brains of everyone who stands in your way and doing away with them using a range of inventive cybernetic Jedi mind tricks? Hopefully yes. You can check out the Agent's less subtle armoury of heavy weapons in the previous Syndicate trailer .