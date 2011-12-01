Syndicate trailer shows agent armoury

[VAMS id="6t9hU9n69BvdB"]

Whatever Syndicate used to be, it is now a series about enormous guns and the various angles at which you can tilt them. Portable hacking will get you past some enemies, but there are dozens more waiting to wade in and take a clip of high tech bullets to the chest. Whatever they're being paid, it's not enough.

The trailer above shows how many of those guns will work, and the rapid fire shotgun looks especially cruel. There are also eleven new screenshots below, in which the player stands in the middle of Syndicate's futuristic cityscapes, peering through the lens flare at the side of each weapon. Look ahead, there are men over there trying to kill you!