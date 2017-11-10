Syberia is free on GOG, but only until tomorrow

Let's get it out of the way right off the top: Syberia 3 is not good. Syberia 1, though, that's a different story altogether, a fact you can now confirm for yourself, for free, on GOG.

The Syberia giveaway is to mark the release of Syberia 3: The Complete Journey on GOG, which is decidedly not free: It's on sale for $35, down from a regular price of $55. GOG's edition of the game includes the Automaton With a Plan DLC, the soundtrack (composed by Inon Zur), wallpaper, and avatars, which is why it's priced a little higher that the Steam release.

I can't in good conscience recommend dropping 40 bucks on what we called a "terrible adventure game," but zero bucks on an adventure game classic? That, I can do. You've got until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 11 to grab it from GOG—and if you happen to already own either of the first two Syberia games on Steam, you can add them to your GOG library at no charge through GOG Connect.