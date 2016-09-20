Syber C series brings VR gaming to SFF sector starting at $795

Syber Gaming, a division of CyberPower PC, impressed us last year with its Vapor system, which was basically a Steam Machine turned into a Windows box (due to Valve dragging its feet). There's been quite a bit of movement in the hardware industry since the Vapor debuted, so now Syber is pitching its new C series of small form factor systems powered by Intel Skylake processor options and Nvidia Pascal-based or AMD Polaris-based graphics solutions.

There are four models to choose from, all built inside a console-sized mini-ITX chassis measuring 38-42cm x 13cm x 34cm (LxHxD). They include the Syber C Core 100:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 w/ 3GB

Chipset: Intel H110

RAM: 8GB (2x4GB) DDR4-2400

Storage: 1TB HDD

PSU: 250W

OS: Windows 10

Price: $795

Syber C Pro 200:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480 w/ 8GB

Chipset: Intel Z170

RAM: 8GB (2x4GB) DDR4-3000

Storage: 120GB SSD + 1TB HDD

PSU: 450W

OS: Windows 10

Price: $1,045

Syber C Elite 300:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 w/ 8GB

Chipset: Intel Z170

RAM: 8GB (2x4GB) DDR4-3000

Storage: 240GB SSD + 2TB HDD

PSU: 450W

OS: Windows 10

Price: $1,369

Syber C Xtreme 400:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6800K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 w/ 8GB

Chipset: Intel X99

RAM: 16GB (2x4GB) DDR4-3000

Storage: 512GB SSD + 3TB HDD

PSU: 450W

OS: Windows 10

Price: $1,955

You're not limited to the above specific configurations, as you can customize any of the setups with a wide range of component options. There are also specials to be aware of—one that's not selected by default is a free 256GB Intel 600P M.2 NVMe SSD when paired with a mechanical HDD. You could actually save money and gain faster storage in some cases. For example, on the Syber C Xtreme 400, you can knock $107 off the price by opting for a 5TB HDD paired with a free 256GB Intel 600P. Or save more by going with a smaller HDD.

Syber's pushing VR and 4K gaming in a relatively small box with the C series. The hardware you choose will dictate what kind of VR or 4K gaming experience is possible, but as far as connectivity goes, each C series is compatible with the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. Each one features multiple USB 3.0 ports and other goodies, depending on the specific motherboard.

The C series is available to configure and purchase now.