Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards

Audio player loading…

Supergiant Games announced Hades 2 at tonight's Game Awards, a direct follow-up to the popular action roguelite. The sequel will be developed in early access just like the original, with more information coming in 2023.

The news was announced alongside a flashy cinematic (watch above) with snippets of gameplay throughout. Surprise: it looks a lot like the first Hades, but with new moves and a decidedly more creepy art style.

Store pages for Hades 2 are live on both Steam (opens in new tab) and the Epic Games Store (opens in new tab), suggesting the sequel probably won't have timed exclusivity with Epic this time around. Supergiant's official description tells us a bit more about the sequel:

"The first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games builds on the best aspects of the original god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler in an all-new, action-packed, endlessly replayable experience rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth and its deep connections to the dawn of witchcraft," the Steam page reads.

Seems like this time we'll be playing moon goddess Melinoë, on a quest to destroy Cronus, the titan of time. Hades 2 promises "dozens of fully-voiced, larger-than-life characters, including plenty of new faces and some old friends." I bet one of them is Hades.

In other words:

hades....for ladiesDecember 9, 2022 See more

And here's the official, magick-infused logo: