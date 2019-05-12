Sunless Skies is getting a free story expansion next month called Vagabond

Sunless Skies' Vagabond update, which adds a new officer, new locations, and a new chunk of story, will be out on June 12, Failbetter Games has announced.

Your new officer is the Amiable Vagabond, who will take you to meet the skylarks, a "community of ragged wanderers who rove the heavens". You're trying to help them find the Sugarspun Garden, "a place surely too good to be true...".

The update will also add new stories to existing locations, such as Xanthous Moon and Regent's Tears, as well as new agents. Failbetter says it will also add "something new in the mists of Worlebury". Intriguing.

After the Vagabond update, Failbetter will shift its focus away from adding events and encounters to updating the game's "character progression, UI, survival and journey times", it said in a Steam post.

As a reminder, Chris gave Sunless Skies a resounding 90/100 in his review, saying it has the "sharpest writing around, wrapped inside a surprising adventure that’s tough but rarely unfair". If you're a fan of story-driven games, it's well worth checking out.