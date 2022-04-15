Stylish roguelike card game Iris and the Giant is free on GOG

By published

GOG's Indie Spring Sale is live now and runs until April 18.

Audio player loading…

Iris and the Giant is a stylish, occasionally sad roguelike card game about a young woman confronting her inner demons and broken memories as she climbs a metaphorical mountain to confront the raging giant at the top. I really liked the art style when I took a look at it a couple years ago, and even though card games aren't really my thing I found it accessible and rewarding, even when I was up against difficulty spikes.

If you are curious but perhaps not entirely convinced, you can now snag the whole thing for yourself, for free, courtesy of GOG's Indie Spring Sale. Just scroll down GOG's front page a bit, find the giveaway banner, and claim the game—you'll need to sign up for the mailing list if you haven't already done so, but that seems like a reasonable trade to me.

GOG's Indie Spring Sale is like most spring sales except, as you may have guessed, it's all about indie games. And there are some really good deals to be had: Well-known hits like Disco Elysium: Final Cut (65% off), Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (75% off), Gris (70% off), and Sable (35% off) are plentiful, but there's also lots of stuff that's just straight-up dirt cheap. The woefully underrated Long Journey Home is $1, for instance, and Aer: Memories of Old is $1.50. Memoria, an outstanding "classic" point-and-click adventure, is $2, Flower is $1, Florence is $2, and Rusty Lake Hotel (which I love) is $1.

It sometimes strikes me as weird that I can't buy a coffee for $1, but I can pick up some really good videogames for that price—weird, but also pretty cool. Anyway, GOG's Indie Spring Sale is on until April 18—the Iris and the Giant giveaway wraps up one day before that, however, at 9 am ET on April 17.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments