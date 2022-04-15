Stylish roguelike card game Iris and the Giant is free on GOG

Audio player loading…

Iris and the Giant is a stylish, occasionally sad roguelike card game about a young woman confronting her inner demons and broken memories as she climbs a metaphorical mountain to confront the raging giant at the top. I really liked the art style when I took a look at it a couple years ago, and even though card games aren't really my thing I found it accessible and rewarding, even when I was up against difficulty spikes.

If you are curious but perhaps not entirely convinced, you can now snag the whole thing for yourself, for free, courtesy of GOG's Indie Spring Sale. Just scroll down GOG's front page a bit, find the giveaway banner, and claim the game—you'll need to sign up for the mailing list if you haven't already done so, but that seems like a reasonable trade to me.

GOG's Indie Spring Sale is like most spring sales except, as you may have guessed, it's all about indie games. And there are some really good deals to be had: Well-known hits like Disco Elysium: Final Cut (65% off), Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (75% off), Gris (70% off), and Sable (35% off) are plentiful, but there's also lots of stuff that's just straight-up dirt cheap. The woefully underrated Long Journey Home is $1, for instance, and Aer: Memories of Old is $1.50. Memoria, an outstanding "classic" point-and-click adventure, is $2, Flower is $1, Florence is $2, and Rusty Lake Hotel (which I love) is $1.

It sometimes strikes me as weird that I can't buy a coffee for $1, but I can pick up some really good videogames for that price—weird, but also pretty cool. Anyway, GOG's Indie Spring Sale is on until April 18—the Iris and the Giant giveaway wraps up one day before that, however, at 9 am ET on April 17.