Strap on these futuristic flip-flops to run around in VR

(Image credit: Cybershoes GmbH)

There aren't many compact and immersive VR foot controllers on the market, but Cybershoes GmbH is looking to change the way we move in VR games. The company attended Gamescom last year with a prototype, but this year it returned with a third and final design, plus a 360-degree swivel chair and matching carpet.

If you're not familiar with these VR shoes, they kind of look like futuristic sandals, only with a thick, single strap that goes over the top of your foot, like a snowboard. (It goes without saying that you should wear closed-toed shoes before putting the Cybershoes on.) The soles have a tracking wheel on the bottom, plus a few grips to make it easier to walk, run, and jump in-game while seated. There's also a USB port on the side for charging and firmware updates.

In addition to walking, running, and jumping, you can strafe as well, since head and feet movement are independent from one another. Cybershoes also has a feature called Z-scaling that allows you to calibrate your eye-height while seated, so you can also pick things up in-game without getting out of your chair.

Cybershoes is also compatible with any VR game that allows free movement with controllers, like Skyrim VR and Fallout 4 VR. Paired with a wireless VR headset, like the Oculus Quest, seems like it would be a near-perfect combo, but if you can keep the wire out of the way, you won't have to worry about spinning around in your chair and tangling it. The shoes also integrate with SteamVR.

Currently, movement in VR games is still handed with either a regular controller or something like the Oculus Touch. In either case, both still use thumbsticks and buttons, which not only takes away from the immersive experience of VR, but can also cause motion sickness; inner ear feedback is lost when moving with controllers, as our heads sway or bounce when walking or running. Cybershoes GmbH says its VR shoes help to eliminate motion sickness, since you're actually using your feet and legs to move in-game.

Here's what moving with Cybershoes looks like:

We haven't had the chance to try these out, but if we do we'll definitely come back with our experience. (And if we end up with ripped quads.)

In the meantime, if you want to snag a pair for yourself, you can preorder them on the Cybershoes website or on the Indiegogo Campaign. Currently, you can get a pair of Cybershoes and a Cybercarpet on sale for €359.00, or around £328.00/$398.00, plus shipping.