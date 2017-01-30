Steep update ushers in World Tour tournament and new map

Steep, Ubisoft's winter sports sandbox, is getting a major update next month which ushers in a new competitive mode and a new, Alaska-themed map. New community challenge as well as "branded" challenges will feature as well.

Most significant is the new Alaska map, which appears to be its own discrete area rather than an extension of the sprawling world players will already be familiar with. For those with a competitive bent, the Steep World Tour will provide monthly tournaments accessible to the whole player-base.

This tournament actually kicks off today, according to Ubisoft's press release: "The first competition, 'Backcountry', will start today with the qualification phase featuring a challenge in the cursed mountain for skiers and snowboarders who will have to reach 5000 points to make it to the 2nd phase, the Tournament. The 32 best players on each platform during the tournament phase will make it to the finals and will confront each other to win Steep credits."

Mmm, sweet, sweet Steep credits. For some tips regarding how best to play the tournament series, there's a handy video embedded below.