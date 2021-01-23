Steam's Big Adventure Event celebrates adventure games in all their forms

The wild and wide-ranging landscape of modern adventure games is getting some love in Steam's latest digital event, The Big Adventure Event, which is taking a few days to show you the frankly astounding range of upcoming stuff in the genre. There are 50 demos for upcoming or just-released games to play, as well, right on the Big Adventure Event page. The event is accompanied by a string of livestreams from developers of these many upcoming games showing off what they've got ahead of their releases.

In addition to all the demos, there's a great variety of genres on display with some curated selections in different subgenres. A Hearty Laugh shows some comedy games, Splendidly Supernatural has some everyday weirdness, and there's more: Animal Protagonists, Pretty as a Picture, Spinetingling Thrills, A Detective's Work, Mindbenders, Retro Roots, and Sci-fi.

The event highlights some games we've liked the look of that we're glad to see are approaching release some time this year, or have already released, to boot: The dark fantasy wanderings of Roadwarden, the psychological sci-fi of Aquamarine, and the pure comedy of The Procession to Calvary are all highlighted.

You can find the event on Steam's The Big Adventure Event sale page. You've got until January 25th to enjoy it.