Steam will ditch Windows 7 and 8 support next year

If you're reading this on a PC running Windows 7, Windows 8 or Windows 8.1, then it's bad news, I'm afraid: Steam won't work on your computer next year. Valve announced as much today, and it's all because of Google Chrome.

"The newest features in Steam rely on an embedded version of Google Chrome, which no longer functions on older versions of Windows," Valve's typically curt announcement reads. "In addition, future versions of Steam will require Windows feature and security updates only present in Windows 10 and above."

If you are running Windows 7 or 8 to play games, then you're extremely in the minority. According to Steam's February Hardware and Software Survey , only 0.09% of users run Windows 7, while 1.43% use the 64 bit version. It's less than half a percent for Windows 8.1, too.

Microsoft itself ended support for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 in January , so the writing has been on the wall for a while. Microsoft's advice to you? "We recommend that you replace the device with one that supports Windows 11."

Meanwhile, when Epic dropped Windows 7 and 8 support for Fortnite earlier this month, it recommended that dedicated users of antiquated operating systems use GeForce Now instead.

January 1, 2024 is the day of doom for Steam on the old Windows versions. "After that date, the Steam Client will no longer run on those versions of Windows. In order to continue running Steam and any games or other products purchased through Steam, users will need to update to a more recent version of Windows."