Steam Sports Fest sale features birds, racoons, pro wrestlers, and the lowest price ever on FIFA 23 on PC—but sorry, no race cars

Valve has kicked off the Steam Sports Fest (opens in new tab), an all-new Steam sale dedicated to sports, and if you're thinking to yourself, "I don't like sports games," it's worth checking out anyway: What qualifies as a "sport" in this sale is defined very loosely.

There are plenty of conventional sports games to be had, and some very good discounts too. FIFA 23 (opens in new tab), for instance, is $21/£18/€21 (70% off) and NBA 2K23 (opens in new tab) is down to $10/£8/€10, an 84% discount. That's the lowest FIFA 23 has ever been on Steam, according to isthereanydeal.com, and just about as low as NBA 2K23 has gone.

PGA Tour 2K23 (opens in new tab) is 67% off, taking it to $20/£16.50/€20, and if you're more of a behind-the-scenes guy than an on-field presence, there's Football Manager 2023 (opens in new tab) at $36/£27/€36, a 40% reduction.

But I told you I don't like sports games, you protest! Why am I here? To that I say, consider these, Sport:

Ironically, while you can go boarding as a bird or bowling as a trash panda, the one genre the Steam Sports Fest doesn't offer is racing, an actual genre of sports that's excluded because—fair enough—"you already had your own fest."

On top of the discounts, people who don't feel like spending any money at all can take advantage of a range of free demos and free-to-play games, and there are also free daily stickers to collect. The Steam Sports Fest is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on May 22.