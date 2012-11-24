Steam, Schmeam: the Super Shock Bundle offers 13 indie games for $13

If you can tear yourselves away from the Steam sale counter for just a minute, we bring news of a different sort of countdown, for the perhaps aptly named Super Shock Bundle . You're probably rolling your eyes right now at the presence of yet another indie bundle, but here's why you should consider rolling them back, as painful as that might be: the Super Shock Bundle will feature thirteen games, including VVVVVV, Home, Thirty Flights of Loving, Probability 0 and Cortex Command. The other thing to consider is that the offer's only open for seven of your Earth hours, starting today at 5PM UK time (that's 12PM Eastern Standard Time).

The site itself shows only a counter and thirteen question marks, but there's details of the actual games featured here . The list was originally going to include Hotline Miami and Pid, but last minute changes mean they've had to be replaced. Still, thirteen games for $12.99 (couldn't they have just rounded it up to $13?) is nothing to sniff at. Here's the full list:



Moreover, each game will be DRM free, and come bundled with a Steam key, where applicable. If that's not enough indie sales news (this seems to be the weekend for it), GamersGate have launched their own series of countdown bundles leading up to Christmas, the first offering Aeon Command, Space Pirates and Zombies, Gentrieve 2 and Waveform for £2.50.

Also of note: Jonas Kyratzes' dreamlike adventure game The Sea Will Claim Everything is on special offer , with an oddly specific 42% being shaved off the asking price. That makes it £3.75 in old money.