Steam now lets you delete games from your library

My Steam filing system amounts to an alphabetical heap of anything and everything I have ever bought, sampled or been given. I suppose I could optimise my game-launching by sorting everything into lists, but honestly I don't know what I'd do with that extra .2 seconds in my life. Still, if you just can't stand the sight of clutter or you harbour a deep-seated regret for something that crawled out of Greenlight not quite right, user Enter the Dragon Punch over at NeoGAF has spotted the option to have games permanently deleted from your library.

It's a simple matter of choosing Help, Steam Support, selecting the offending game and banishing it into oblivion with the button labelled "I want to permanently remove this game from my account". Previously you'd have to sacrifice a virgin to Steam customer support to have Valve consider it. You still can't delete bundle items that were unlocked with a single key, but there's always the less drastic option of hiding the unwanted tat.