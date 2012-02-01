Popular

Steam mobile app now free to all

By

Steam mobile app

Last week Valve released the Steam app beta into the wild. Within hours hundreds of Steam users were receiving messages through Steam chat on their PCs saying things like "OMG I'm sending this from my mobile can u tell?" except with more spelling mistakes, because their fingers were shaking with raw, on-the-go excitement.

It's now freely available to everyone with an iPhone or Android device on the App Store and Android Market respectively. It'll let you access Steam chat and buy games through Steam on the fly. A vital tool for Steam sales to come.

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
