Steam Holiday Encore Sale ends today at 6pm UK/10am PST

Get your bargains in while you still can - Steam's Holiday Encore Sale, bringing together 40 of the most popular discounts of the last couple of weeks, ends in just a few hours.
Until 6pm in the UK (10am PST) you can get PC Gamer award-winners like Alien: Isolation, Divinity: Original Sin and Endless Legend for a cut price - or non-award-winners too, if you like.
There's enough choice there to suit most of you and prices are, as you'd expect from a Steam sale, very reasonable in general.
The full list of discounts is right here:
- 7 Days to Die - 50% off
- Age of Empires II HD - 80% off
- Alien: Isolation - 50% off
- Arma 3 - 50% off
- Assassin's Creed Unity - 33% off
- BioShock Infinite - 75% off
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - 50% off
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - 25% off
- Company of Heroes 2 - 75% off
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - 50% off
- Dark Souls II - 63% off
- Divinity: Original Sin - 33% off
- Don't Starve - 75% off
- Endless Legend - 50% off
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - 85% off
- Far Cry 4 - 20% off
- Football Manager 2015 - 33% off
- Game of Thrones - A Telltale Games Series - 25% off
- Garry's Mod - 75% off
- Kerbal Space Program - 40% off
- Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes - 33% off
- Microsoft Flight Simulator X: Steam Edition - 80% off
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - 40% off
- Mount & Blade: Warband - 80% off
- Payday 2 - 75% off
- Prison Architect - 80% off
- Saints Row IV - 75% off
- Shovel Knight - 33% off
- Sid Meier's Civilization: Beyond Earth - 40% off
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - 66% off
- Space Engineers - 50% off
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - 33% off
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 75% off
- The Forest - 33% off
- The Long Dark - 50% off
- This War of Mine - 25% off
- Total War: Rome II - Emperor Edition - 75% off
- Transistor - 66% off
- Wasteland 2 - 50% off
- Wolfenstein: The New Order - 66% off