Steam hold potato sack indie sale, potato clues found in games

UPDATE FROM THE FUTURE: Woah, that was fun. Everything's all weird here in the past. Skyrim's not even out yet . A dark world indeed. Below you'll see some words and facts from months long gone. Be careful not to talk to them, that could cause a space-time implosion that could destroy the Internet. Instead let's observe that Valve held a potato sack sale once before, and it contained 13 indie games, and it was pretty cool. Where we're from, June 13 2012, the same sale is happening all over again. The wheel of time is turning, what once was will be again and all that. Anyway, you can get details on each of the games by clicking on the list of links below. Then, when you're ready, come with me, BACK TO THE FUTURE .

The Potato Sack sale kicked off over the weekend on Steam. The sale knocks 50% off 13 indie games, including Super Meat Boy , Amnesia: The Dark Descent , Killing Floor and more. The whole bundle is 75% off, and you'll get a potato hat in Team Fortress 2.

This isn't just an ordinary sale, thought. There's something weird and potato related happening. Several games in the potato pack have received some unusual updates. Egyptian hieroglyphics have been found in Amnesia, potato references have been found in Defence Grid: The Awakening, and plugging a Razer peripheral in to Kick It! will trigger one of fifteen potato related phrases like this one "never trust a potato...they have eyes everywhere. They are always listening...we never went to space! SPUDnik was a Russet Conspiracy!" What the spud is going on?

VG247 note that a wiki has been set up to collect the mounting clues, though nobody has any idea where any of it is leading. Valve revealed Portal 2 through a series of encoded images and radio messages patched into Portal 1. Could there be another reveal on the cards, or is it all an elaborate, long running April fools hoax?

Here's a list of the games that are part of the potato sack sale. Head over to Steam to take advantage of the deals. There's no end date for the sale yet.