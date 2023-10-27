The Steam Halloween Sale is live

'Tis the season to dress up in cool outfits, stay out late, eat too much candy, and get some good deals on videogames in a Steam sale. Steam Scream: The Revenge, as it's formally known, is live now and runs until November 2, with discounts of up to 90% on all kinds of games and daily free rewards from the Steam Points Shop.

Horror, creeps, and general spookiness is obviously the theme here, but as usual there's some real flexibility in how that's defined. Want a classic screamer? Amnesia: The Bunker is 25% off, or you can go more old-school with its progenitor, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which is probably still the scariest thing I have ever played—and when I say "probably" what I mean is, "I am in denial about how deeply scarred it left me"—which is on for a mere $4.

Prefer something that lets you fight back? The co-op shooter Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide is down to $3. Want to get weird? Pathologic 2 is $7. Want to go fishing? Dredge, which we liked a whole lot, is 25% off.

A few more suggestions, courtesy of the good folks/warped minds on the PC Gamer team:

There's a whole bunch more than that, but honestly we'd be here all day if we tried to list them all. The important thing is, good games, good prices, good times. As for what Steam wants revenge for, or who it wants it from, I do not know.

Steam Scream: The Revenge is one of the smaller seasonal Steam sales, so it only runs for a week, until November 2. But the Steam Autumn Sale arrives just a few weeks later, on November 21, and after that it's the big one: The Steam Winter Sale, which kicks off on December 21.