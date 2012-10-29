Steam Halloween Sale serial-killer slices prices up to 75 percent off

Valve slipped on its best Mike Myers mask today and took a particularly large knife to the prices of Steam's stable of spooky-themed games in its Halloween Sale , a horde of 58 selections covering monsters, zombies, laughing clowns, mind-flaying fear, and many other scares.

Claw-shaped price cuts vary from title to title, but the discount range floats between 25 to 75 percent off. Steals of deals lurk in the shadows for value-hunting Van Helsings, including:



$15 Season Pass for The Walking Dead Season 1



$5 for Vampire: The Masquerade



$5 for Amnesia: The Dark Descent



50 percent off all STALKER games



Head over to Steam's Halloween Sale for the full deal rundown before we bombard you with more shoehorned puns. The sale ends this Thursday, November 1.