Steam Guard mobile authenticator is currently in beta

By

Steam Logo

Steam is looking to introduce two-factor mobile authentication, with the functionality now in limited beta. According to the announcement, the Steam Guard Mobile Authenticator will hit iOS and Android Steam apps, and will offer "additional ways to protect and recover your account", beyond the authentication itself.

You can sign up for the beta over here. The test currently applies to Android only, with iOS being rolled out soon. It's a pretty small feature, but more (optional) security measures can't be a bad thing.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
