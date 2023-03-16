Steam Decks are on sale for 10% off right now

It's been one year since the launch of the Steam Deck (opens in new tab) (see our review here (opens in new tab)), and Valve is marking the occasion with a surprising 10% discount on the handheld gaming system during the Steam Spring Sale (opens in new tab), which just started.

Every model of the Steam Deck gets the discount, and Valve says the sale "applies to all shipping regions," which include the UK and parts of Asia. In the US, the 10% discount comes to a saving of $65 on the 512GB version with an expected delivery date of 1-2 weeks. For now, it seems like there are plenty in stock.

The video above released by Valve highlights some of the several quality-of-life updates that have been added to Steam Deck over the past year, such as adjustable screen refresh rates, remote play, and better fan management. Oh, and they finally released an official docking station for $90.

Valve also added official support for custom Steam Deck startup movies today. The update includes 20 preloaded start-up movies by Valve, though now it's easier to load up your custom boot screen.

According to Valve's announcement post, the Steam Deck sale will last for the entire Steam Spring Sale, ending on March 23, so if you've been holding out on buying a Steam Deck for the right moment, this might be it. You could use the money you saved to pick up some accessories like a fancy cover, or to take advantage of the best game deals in the 2023 Steam Spring Sale we've spotted so far.

If you were hoping that Valve putting the Steam Deck on sale is a sign that it's making room for a new OLED version of the handheld, as many have requested, that's probably not the case: Wes recently spoke to Valve about why such an incremental screen update is not likely.