The best deals in the 2022 Steam Autumn Sale

Tens of thousands of new games pile onto Steam each year, which has made the seasonal sales harder and harder to tame. Sure, the Steam front page is a well-manicured, verdant pasture dotted with hits. But what else is lurking out there in the autumnal wilds? What rare fruits await discovery deep in heart of Steam? And what 2022 games are—surprise!—already on sale, even though they've barely had time to take root?

We've gone foraging for the best Autumn Sale deals, and below you'll find our picks for the best deals on games released this year, deals under $25, deals under $10, and a rare few coveted sub-$5 gems. Between all of them you should find something new to play, or something you've been waiting for at just the right price.

The Steam Autumn Sale ends on November 29. The next Steam sale date after it is the Steam Winter Sale near the end of December, which is always a big one.

2022 games on sale

(opens in new tab) Grounded (opens in new tab) | $29.99 / £26.24 (25% off)

Obsidian's fun backyard survival game came out of early access this year, and got an enthusiastic recommendation from Fraser, who called it "delightfully creative and occasionally terrifying" in our review (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (opens in new tab) | $24.99 / £19.99 (50% off)

Like the other Lego games, this nine-film retelling has the PS2-era adventuring and brawling basics down, and a charming sense of humor. 50% off is a pretty nice discount for a game released in April, too.

(opens in new tab) Stray (opens in new tab) | $23.99 / £19.19 (20% off)

A little discount on the popular cat adventure game that released in July. For some of us, Stray's appeal relies too heavily on the novelty of being a cat, but others of us would argue that's a very dog-person thing to say.

(opens in new tab) Scorn (opens in new tab) | $31.99 / £25.59 (20% off)

If you removed the 'S' from the title of this approximately five-hour-long cosmic horror game, it would be called "Corn," but that would kind of suit its kernel-ey alien architecture. Just an observation.

(opens in new tab) Immortality (opens in new tab) | $14.99 / £11.61 (25% off)

A modest discount on the 2022 game the received one of our highest review scores (opens in new tab) of the year. This FMV detective puzzle game may be Her Story creator Sam Barlow's best yet.

(opens in new tab) Ghostwire: Tokyo (opens in new tab) | $23.99 / £19.99 (60% off)

One of many games overshadowed by Elden Ring early this year, Tango Gameworks' action-adventure set on the spooky, demon-infested streets of Tokyo is a good grab at 60% off its launch price, a 10% larger discount than it got during the Summer Sale.

(opens in new tab) Monster Hunter Rise (opens in new tab) | $19.99 / £16.49 (50% off)

Capcom streamlined Rise's hunts down to pure action, making this the most approachable Monster Hunter ever. The Sunbreak expansion (opens in new tab) is 25% off, too.

(opens in new tab) Dying Light 2 (opens in new tab) | $29.99 / £27.49 (50% off)

The story and characters won't stick with you, but the flying double-footed kicks, grappling hooks, and gliders will, especially with friends in co-op. This is a bigger discount than the 33% off we saw during the Summer Sale.

(opens in new tab) Citizen Sleeper (opens in new tab) | $14.99 / £11.61 (25% off)

You're essentially a sad, decaying Blade Runner replicant trying to make a life for yourself in this well-written RPG. It does a lot with a little, sucking you into a "just one more" routine as you roll dice to determine what you can do day by day.

(opens in new tab) God of War (opens in new tab) $37.49 / £29.99 (25% off)

Sony brought its best to PC and now it's 25% off. This port has all the bells and whistles we could ask for, like DLSS and widescreen monitor support, and runs on middle-of-the-line machines.

(opens in new tab) Spider-Man Remastered (opens in new tab) $44.99 / £37.49 (25% off)

Another PlayStation game that came to PC this year, Spider-Man Remastered (opens in new tab) came out in August and was followed by the (not on sale but slightly better) Spider-Man: Miles Morales (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (opens in new tab) $16.74 / £13.39 (33% off)

This discount is the most straightforward thing about Ultra Deluxe, which recreates the confusingly hilarious meta adventure of Stanley while adding buckets of new features, narration, locations, and rabbit holes to get lost inside.

(opens in new tab) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (opens in new tab) $29.99 / £27.49 (50% off)

Tiny Tina's certainly works as a singleplayer experience, but if you can get a friend to go in on it with you this co-op, tabletop fantasy-themed Borderlands spinoff really comes alive. This discount is a lot better than the 20% off we saw during the Summer Sale.

(opens in new tab) Hardspace: Shipbreaker (opens in new tab) $23.44 / £20.09 (33% off)

You wouldn't know by looking at it, but Shipbreaker is one of the best blue-collar sim games out there—instead of driving trucks or farming crops, you're cutting up old spaceships with lasers. This deal is slightly better than the one from the Summer Sale.

(opens in new tab) Teardown (opens in new tab) $15.99 / £14.79 (20% off)

A physics-based, voxel-powered playground melded with a genius puzzle game: "If I blow up this entire mansion, will I have space to drive this sportscar into the ocean?" It came out of early access this year with a full campaign and enhanced modding tools.

Steam Summer Sale: $25 and under

(opens in new tab) Chivalry 2 (opens in new tab) | $19.99 / £17.99 (50% off)

The best first-person medieval warfare game available now. Chiv 2 came out last year, but released on Steam this year with a big update that added a new faction and horses. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

(opens in new tab) Back 4 Blood (opens in new tab) | $19.79 / £16.49 (67% off)

Perhaps no game can precisely replicate the experience we had with Left 4 Dead when it released, but Turtle Rock's latest co-op zombie marathon comes as close as anything has. This is its lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) Hunt: Showdown (opens in new tab) | $15.99 / £14.39 (60% off)

Don't tell Warzone 2 DMZ, but this is the best extraction shooter, and here it is at its lowest price yet. This might finally be the right price if you've been waiting to convince a couple friends to join you on the hunt.

(opens in new tab) Mafia: Definitive Edition (opens in new tab) | $13.99 / £12.24 (65% off)

You wanna be a wise guy, wise guy? Tommy guns, pinstripe suits, a meditation on the ultimate hollowness of the fantasy while still going all in on that fantasy: our favorite mafioso bits are present and accounted for.

(opens in new tab) Hitman 3 (opens in new tab) | $20.99 / £17.49 (65% off)

The final chapter of one of the best stealth games ever made, and number five on our list of the Top 100 PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now, is at its lowest price ever on Steam—5% lower than it was during the Summer Sale, even.

Steam Summer Sale: $10 and under

(opens in new tab) Control (opens in new tab) | $9.99 / £8.74 (75% off)

The combat is just fine, but Remedy's funny, off-kilter world of paranormal objects is worth taking the adventure. If you like Twin Peaks, The X-Files, or SCP Foundation stories, dive in immediately.

(opens in new tab) Civilization 6 (opens in new tab) | $5.99 / £4.99 (90% off)

Old World (opens in new tab) may be the hot new thing in civilization building grand strategy, but for $6, this is a game you can easily disappear into for entire weekends at a time. (If you get the $29.77 Anthology Bundle, you get the DLC and upcoming new leaders, too.)

(opens in new tab) Slay the Spire (opens in new tab) | $8.49 / £6.62 (66% off)

Slay the Spire remains our favorite deckbuilder, as perfect an execution of the genre as we've seen. At $8.49, this matches its Steam Summer Sale discount, which at the time was its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Monster Train (opens in new tab) | $6.24 / £4.87 (75% off)

Already played Slay the Spire to death? Some of us would say that Monster Train is our second-favorite deckbuilder on Steam, and this is a historical low price.

(opens in new tab) Dusk (opens in new tab) | $7.99 / £5.99 (60% off)

This gritty, grungy throwback FPS takes its inspiration from Quake and Half-Life, presenting something with a little more heft and weight than contemporaries like Ultrakill or Amid Evil, but still that sense of pulse-pounding speed we've come to expect from great boomer shooters.

(opens in new tab) Deep Rock Galactic (opens in new tab) | $9.89 / £8.24 (67% off)

This is the lowest-ever price for a lighthearted but, yes, deep co-op shooter with terrific procedural tech underpinning it.

Steam Summer Sale: $5 and under

(opens in new tab) Left 4 Dead 2 (opens in new tab) | $0.99 / £0.85 (90% off)

New co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood it a good price this Autumn Sale, but it's not one dollar. Valve's classic is over a decade old at this point, but it's still one of the 100 most-played Steam games, and there are a ton of mods for it. A highly recommended purchase for you and three friends.

(opens in new tab) Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (opens in new tab) | $4.79 / £3.83 (84% off)

This is a steep discount on a great fantasy RPG that made its jump to PC back in 2016. Grapple big bosses with your NPC helpers at its steepest Steam discount to date.

(opens in new tab) Titanfall 2 (opens in new tab) | $4.79 / £3.99 (84% off)

Shooters really haven't done much better than Titanfall 2 in the last decade, and who doesn't want a mech for a best friend?

(opens in new tab) Yakuza 0 (opens in new tab) | $4.99 / £3.99 (75% off)

Every day is a good day to start the best first Yakuza game you'll play. Throw your cash at this like it's the '80s, baby, and then start punching punks in the face to refill your pockets in the best crime dramedy there is.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (opens in new tab) is also at its lowest price yet.

(opens in new tab) Deus Ex (opens in new tab) | $0.97 / £0.69 (86% off)

A game that almost needs no introduction, a peerless combination of RPG and immersive sim in a setting unique to the turn of the millennium, mixing William Gibson and The X-Files. If you've somehow missed out on this gem of PC gaming, grab it now for half the price of your morning coffee.

Steam Summer Sale: 9 years of Game of the Year winners

You can get nine years' worth of the best in PC gaming (according to us) for under $100. Read about why these games are so special in our Game of the Year awards archive.

2021: Valheim (opens in new tab) | $13.99 / £10.84 (30% off)

2020: Death Stranding: Director's Cut (opens in new tab) | $23.99 / £20.99 (40% off)

2019: Disco Elysium (opens in new tab) | $9.99 / £8.74 (75% off)

2018: Into the Breach (opens in new tab) | $10.04 / £7.63 (33% off)

2017: Divinity: Original Sin 2 (opens in new tab) | $17.99 / £11.99 (60% off)

2016: Dishonored 2 (opens in new tab) | $5.99 / £4.99 (80% off)

2015: Metal Gear Solid 5 (opens in new tab) | $4.99 / £6.24 (75% off)

2014: Alien Isolation (opens in new tab) | $3.99 / £3.59 (80% off)

2013: Spelunky (opens in new tab) | $3.74 / £2.74 (75% off)