Stardew Valley adds six new languages, improves controller support

After months of murmurs within the farming role-player's forums, Stardew Valley now has localisation in six new languages. Update 1.2 also brings with it improvements to controller support as well as a host of bug fixes.

Surplus to its default English option, players can now sow and socialise in German, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Brazilian-Portuguese.

Publisher Chucklefish bills this as the latest update's "biggest" new feature, however controller support has been improved across a couple of key areas—such as snapping between menu buttons as default, and accelerating faster in the event this function is disabled.

On the bug fixes front, the following points have been resolved/adjusted:

Fixed lighting shader not covering the whole screen on Mac and Linux.

Switching from 'Windowed Borderless' to 'Fullscreen' should now go straight to fullscreen instead of Windowed mode.

Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object.

Increased stability of preference-saving code. This should fix infrequent crashes that require the player to delete startup_preferences.

Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there’s no space for it.

Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.

Fixed a typo of the word ‘pronounce’ in the marriage event.

Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn’s event.

Farming level now affects crop yield prior to level 10.

Chucklefish also notes that update 1.2 is for now exclusive to PC and that while Steam players should see the update installed immediately, GOG players may notice a slight delay in its implementation.