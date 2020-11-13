Stardew Valley 1.5 update is 'in the home stretch'

We've been waiting for Stardew Valley 1.5 for nearly a year now—since February 2020—and you know what? That's fine, because creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone seems like a really good guy, and he's obviously putting a lot of time and effort into it, out of love for the game and its community. And, in case you'd forgotten, he's doing other things, too.

Even so, it's nice to get an update every now and then, to at least confirm that the wheels are still turning. So fans were pretty happy today when Barone tweeted that the update is "in the 'home stretch'."

the 1.5 update is in the "home stretch", it's a very big update so there is a lot of polishing and bug fixing necessary to make sure it's ready. It'll be very fun to share it with all of you in the near future. I think you'll be really happy and surprised with all the new stuff!November 13, 2020

"It's definitely more heavy on the late-game content, but there are some new features/options that you can choose for a new game that might make a fresh run worthwhile," he teased in a follow-up tweet.

Barone hasn't yet gone into deep detail about the 1.5 update, but we do have some idea of what's coming, including a telephone stand, a new type of chest, a new artisan machine for processing bones, maybe a banana tree, and a mysterious new door in Willy's fish shop that leads to... well, that's one of the things we don't know.

With luck, we'll find out soon, although Barone still hasn't hinted at a release date. So for now, let's all take a minute to de-stress after a long week by looking at some beautiful Stardew Valley farms.