StarCraft II airlines take to the skies

Blizzard have struck a deal with Korean Air to put a big picture of Jim Raynor on the side of two international planes - a B747-400 and a B737-900 - in exchange for... additional pylons? Who knows? Maybe Paul Sams, Chief Operating Officer of Blizzard does: "As we approach the global launch of StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty, this promotion represents a unique, large-scale opportunity to introduce the characters and style of the StarCraft universe to gamers throughout the world."

The problem, though is that when you can see a plane, it's because you're either in one, 30,000 ft below one, or helping it taxi around a runway because you work at an airport. Silly Paul Sams! You could have put it on a billboard in Hull and reached more people! Nevertheless, StarCraft planes mark yet another cultural victory for gaming, if not a marketing victory for Blizzard.