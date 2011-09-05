Star Wars: The Old Republic video shows part one of the Eternity Vault raid

A while back, Bioware released a two minute teaser trailer of The Old Republic's Eternity Vault mission , giving us a glimpse of their top tier raid content. Now CVG have spotted the video above, a proper ten minute walkthrough that skims over the first stage of the quest in which players must shut down a 20,000 year old vault full of chocolate and puppies horrible unimaginable things to save the universe. After an introduction explaining the whole 'broken vault, ancient evil loose' deal, players are thrown off a burning ship into a hostile icy wilderness, where they must race to the gates of the vault before it's too late .

We recently spoke to Bioware about The Old Republic's accessible raids . They told us they're trying to take loot grinding requirements out of their top tier raid content, and ensure that all raiders get rewards for their efforts. What do you think, has the footage above inspired you to give TOR a crack?