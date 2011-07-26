Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer shows every class, makes them fight

[bcvideo id="1079403976001"]

The latest Star Wars: The Old Republic trailer, spotted on CVG , gives us a brief introduction to each class and then makes them all fight to the death. The Sith Inquisitor comes out looking the best, partly because he looks like a really buffed up Darth Maul, but mainly because of the way he says "there will be no survivors!" and then electrocutes the entire battlefield. The Old Republic is available to pre-order now . There's no set release date, but it's due out later this year after a period of beta testing scheduled for September.