Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shows off first gameplay at The Game Awards

Audio player loading…

EA's forthcoming Jedi sequel made its gameplay debut at The Game Awards tonight, following a week of leaks that all but confirmed the sequel. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (opens in new tab), one of the best-received Star Wars games for a while, and one that saw the series take on a slight Soulsborne bent.

The gameplay footage confirms a return to that genre, albeit with some neat additions: mounts appear to be in, for example. Meanwhile, larger areas have been confirmed, with "more to discover off the beaten path", and in keeping with sequel logic, there's more of everything: an "expanded host of enemies" that we'll be able to slay with "additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles".

"Continue Cal’s Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight," so reads the official EA blurb. "Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in—with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on Steam on March 17.