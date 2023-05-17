Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gets a new patch on PC today

The work continues on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, as Electronic Arts has unveiled the details of the game's fifth patch (opens in new tab), which is set to go live on PC today. The patch promises to address another big patch of problems, including a handful of PC-specific issues that will hopefully make for a smoother overall experience.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was not in a great state when it rolled out in April. The underlying game is actually quite good, according to our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review (opens in new tab), but it suffered from a multitude of bugs and "unacceptable" performance problems. That manifested in a very ugly "mostly negative (opens in new tab)" user rating on Steam, although the situation has improved since then to "mixed (opens in new tab)"—still not great, but at least not an utter catastrophe.

After making a number of fairly granular PC-specific changes in patch 4 (opens in new tab)—stuff like "updated occlusion behavior" and improved "data handling when toggling raytracing"—the developers at Respawn are taking another run at it. Here's the list of PC stuff it's taking on in today's patch:

Improved content caching to reduce hitching.

Improved thread handling when raytracing is turned off.

Fix for an issue where lowering the PC visual settings would incorrectly lower your resolution scale if FSR is disabled. (Note: if you previously disabled FSR and are playing on a lower visual quality, you may want to readjust your quality settings.)

Fix for a reset button not responding on PC when using both controller and keyboard.

That'll hopefully provide a good bump to PC performance, which Steam reviews indicate is still needed, despite the turnaround in the overall response. Even positive reviews on Steam say Jedi: Survivor continues to suffer from stuttering and poor framerates, even on powerful PCs.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch 5 is set to go live on PC later today, and will follow on consoles "later." The full patch notes are below: