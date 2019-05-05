Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay will be shown next month, Respawn confirms

Respawn Entertainment will show off the first gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at next month's EA Play event, CEO Vince Zampella has confirmed.

The studio revealed the singleplayer Star Wars game last month alongside a story trailer, which hinted at what the final game might look like but didn't contain any gameplay footage. To mark Star Wars day yesterday, Zampella confirmed that fans will get their first look at real gameplay at EA's pre-E3 event, EA Play, which kicks off on June 7.

Happy #StarWarsDay! This year it's extra special for @Respawn as the team works hard to ship Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in November. Loved the reaction to the reveal trailer. Can’t wait to show you gameplay at E3/EA Play in June! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1inaJnaOrbMay 4, 2019

Fallen Order will have a mixture of "combat, exploration and puzzle-solving". Players will have both a lighsaber and force powers at their disposal for the melee-heavy combat, which Respawn is calling "thoughtful", and hard to master—hopefully we get to see everything in action.

The story trailer also showed protagonist Cal Kestis wall-running, so I expect we'll see more of that too.