Popular

Star Wars in Arma 3 mod shows promising AT-AT combat

By

Screen Shot 2015-04-29 at 9.08.42 am

The wait for Star Wars: Battlefront is going to be painful. Countless trailers, innumerous teases and speculations, and probably a controversy or two (this is Star Wars, after all). So wouldn't it be nice if we could boot up Arma 3 and start blowing up AT-ATs while we wait? In the video below modder McRuppertle shows off footage of an aborted mod he was working on last year, where you could do exactly that.

While it's unlikely to ever be finished, it does offer a tantalising glimpse into a world where you can fly a fighter jet straight into an AT-AT. A huge tactical sandbox shooter in the Star Wars universe would be incredible, so here's hoping McRuppertle gets some time to finish this off.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments