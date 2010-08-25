Star Wars: Force Unleashed 2 screens released

Stormtroopers have it pretty bad, all told. Imperial rations, uncomfortable outfits and having to work at the behest of an evil overlord, and that's before some jerk of a Jedi comes sweeping through to throw you off a building, or chop you into pieces. The following screens act as both extremely pretty images from Star Wars: Force Unleashed 2, and a catalogue of reasons to never, ever join the Empire.

The original Force Unleashed game was quite a disappointment, but there was loads of potential in its amazing physics tech that would see three foot thick titanium blast doors smashed into a contorted mess by a force blast. It's also wroth noting that you play a man named 'Starkiller', a name that he's going to have to work pretty damn hard to live up to. Hopefully the sequel can iron out some of the problems of the first game, and deliver some stellar stormtrooper-blasting action when it's released later this year. The images are arrayed below, click on them to activate large mode.