Star Wars Battlefront 'Death Star' expansion gets a trailer

The third expansion for Star Wars Battlefront will release this September, and thanks to the Star Wars Celebration day in Orlando at the weekend, we now have footage of it. As you can see in the trailer embedded above, there's lots of war going on in stars, but as far as the raw facts are concerned, here they are: both Chewbacca and Bossk will be playable, there will be new maps both on ground and in space, as well as new weapons and star cards.

Meanwhile, it was also announced that the fourth and final Battlefront DLC pack will be called Rogue One: Scarif, which points to there being (maybe) some connection with the forthcoming Star Wars film. No news as yet on when that will release, but Rogue Wars is due some time in September.