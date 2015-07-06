Star Wars: Battlefront 4K screens showcase the pale beauty of Hoth

The Star Wars: Battlefront alpha test videos we told you about last week have been removed by EA (which we kind of expected), but you can still feast your eyes on these 4K screenshots from an alpha battle on Hoth, posted on AllGamesBeta.

These are "Star Wars Battlefront Closed Alpha Hoth Multiplayer 4K Ultra Settings Screens," as AGB succinctly put it, which essentially means that they're as sexy as they can possibly be. There is literally no other information about them on the site, but what else do you really need to know? Check out the full gallery, which by my quick count is 31 images in total, at allgamesbeta.com.