Star Trek beams down new trailer and screens

However the tie-in for the rebooted Star Trek goes, you certainly can't call it a quick cash-in. Taking place between the film we've seen and the sequel on its way, you'll get to explore the galaxy, shoot people as either Kirk or Spock, and battle the Gorn - presumably without having to painstakingly create your own weapons. There will also be lens flares. Quite possibly all the lens flares.

Not enough? Here are some suitably action-packed pictures to go along with it.

Star Trek: No Subtitle is due out in early 2013, with the next movie hot on its heels.