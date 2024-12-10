I can finally finish Naiad two years after I played through its demo thanks to it shadow dropping during the Wholesome Snack showcase

I played a demo of Naiad back in 2022, so it's no wonder that I feel like it's been a long time since I've had an update on where this gorgeous minimalist adventure will take us next. But, to my utter surprise and slight disbelief, the game has finally been released during the Wholesome Snack showcase. At long last, I'll be able to finish my journey along the river, and frankly I'm stoked to know I didn't just make this game up during a feverish haze.

The story of Naiad puts you in the role of the guardian of a river, and your main aim is to protect your surroundings from the humans who try to take advantage of it. I feel like this theme has been referenced across a lot of 'cozy' games lately, or at least some sort of reiteration of the importance of saving the natural world.

Naiad - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

We've saved the wetlands in Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge and ventured through deforestation in Gibbon: Beyond the Trees. I thought there were only so many iterations of different ways we can learn about our impact on the planet through games, but I continue to be impressed by the creativity of developers each time a new one comes to light.

Naiad does a great job of translating this message in a way that stays with you long after you've left it, which I can say from experience given this game has sat in the back of my mind for two years now. This is mostly because such a heavy message is approached in quite a subtle way and it's a story that develops as you float along the game, rather than being thrown at you straight off the bat and then leaving you to pick up the pieces afterwards.

For example, instead of coming face to face with the people you're trying to stop from polluting the river, the story relies more heavily on the natural world as a teaching mechanism. Throughout Naiad you rely on the natural world to teach you different skills. At first, you learn to swim like a duck and you're challenged to unite lost ducklings with their family. Next, you learn to dive like a fish to help navigate obstacles across the river. The game is brimming with these important lessons taught by nature to help you on your way, and these interactions between the protagonist, Naiad, and the curious creatures you encounter is one of the things that kept Naiad from ever leaving my mind since I played its demo.

But the most prominent part of Naiad, and more than likely the thing that will stick out to players who are seeing it for the first time, is the art style. There's something beautifully homemade about its world design, and I don't mean that in the sense of it looking rough around the edges. Naiad looks like it has been painstakingly crafted by hand, even down to every last petal, branch, or ripple in the water.

Despite the game taking pride in its 'minimalist' appearance, I can't help but feel as if it's a lot more detailed than it lets on. I already know it's the type of game I'll play through in no time at all, but then go back to discover whatever secrets I missed the first time around. And finally, I'll be able to finish what I started so many moons ago.