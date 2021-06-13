Star-studded interactive thriller 12 Minutes releases this August

12 Minutes, the hotly-tipped "interactive thriller" created by lone developer Luis Antonio and published by Annapurna Interactive, already got a longer presentation at the Tribeca Games Spotlight, and at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, we finally got the release date: 12 Minutes is out on August 19, and it will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Apart from the fact that it's a time-loop mystery that plays entirely from a top-down perspective, 12 Minutes of course stands out for its cast—Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy (X-Men) are a married couple who experience a home invasion, and Willem Dafoe plays the policeman who shakes up their lives further.

Who wouldn't want Willem Dafoe to come knock their door down? You won't have to wait much longer to find out.