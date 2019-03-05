Star Renegades is a 'tactical strategy rogue-lite RPG' about a rebellion that won't quit

Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander studio Massive Damage is working on "a tactical strategy rogue-lite RPG" called Star Renegades. The intergalactic, inter-generational tale follows a rag-tag rebellion doing battle against an evil galactic empire: The empire is overwhelmingly powerful, but the rebels just won't quit.

And I mean literally won't quit, as each run through the game represents an attempted rebellion: When you blow it (and I guess the assumption is that you will), the rebel flame flickers until the next generation comes along to pick up the torch. That's the "rogue-lite" element of the multi-genre Star Renegades; the RPG side comes into play via the special skills, tactics, combos, synergies and other "meta-unlocks," plus weapons, loot, and gear, that characters can gain and pass down to future fighters.

That's the good news: The bad news is that as your rebellion grows more capable, so do the empire, which will greet you on the field with "unique enemies and bosses that evolve as you play." Battles will be resolved in tactical, turn-based combat that "emphasizes interrupts and counters" (and no RNG), while the overarching campaign will feature open-world exploration, procedurally-generated missions, and "dozens of alternate characters, as your surviving squad members form bonds and create progeny."

Star Renegades is currently listed on Steam, and expected to be out later this year. Find out more at starrenegades.com.