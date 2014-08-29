Star Citizen interview with Chris Roberts at PAX

What a surprise: On my way to find an iron for my shirt, I just happened to run into Star Citizen director Chris Roberts outside of PAX Prime in Seattle, and we were both wearing microphones and standing in front of cameras. Weird, that, but awfully convenient!

A little before Seattle, Roberts was in Germany showing his massively-crowdfunded space sim at Gamescom, where he announced some upcoming releases. We talked about the next Arena Commander update and beyond, the challenges of releasing a game as you go, and how much things have changed since the crowdfunding campaign started two years ago.

