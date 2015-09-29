Stanley Parable creator announces The Beginner's Guide

One of the minds behind 2013's weird and wonderful hit, The Stanley Parable, announced his next project today: The Beginner's Guide. Stanley Parable designer Davey Wreden dropped the news on Twitter, writing, "The Beginner's Guide is my new game and my followup to Stanley Parable." It will also be a first-person narrative and exploration game, but in Wreden's hands that exploration could take almost any shape.

Details are sparse, but we won't have to wait very long for more. The Beginner's Guide will launch this week on October 1, a mere 48 hours after its announcement to the world. In the meantime, we have a mostly blank website and a couple of screenshots from Wreden's Twitter and a couple more from Polygon.

Wreden also noted that the other half of the standalone Stanley Parable's dev team, William Pugh, did not have a hand in The Beginner's Guide, although we do know that Pugh is potentially working with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland on a VR game, among other things.

The Beginner's Guide is out this Thursday on both Mac and PC.