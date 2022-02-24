Stalker studio asks for donations to Ukrainian army, laments 'inhuman cruelty' of Russian invasion

Audio player loading…

Following weeks of build-up, Russian forces have invaded Ukraine: there are ongoing reports of explosions and missile strikes against Ukraine's major cities and military infrastructure. Stalker developer GSC Game World is based in the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv, and took to social media to post a message about the conflict.

The message reads:

"As of today, the Russian Federation has officially declared war on Ukraine. Our country woke up with the sounds of explosions and weapons fire, but is ready to defend its freedom and independence, for it remains strong and ready for anything. The future is unknown, but we hope for the best, are ever sure of our armed forces and our belief in Ukraine.

"We thus address all of our colleagues in the gaming industry [and] players, bloggers or anyone who sees this post in their newsfeed: share this, do not stand aside and help those in need."

The post lists an aid account number that people can donate to, which supports Ukraine's armed forces. The statement ends: "Through pain, death war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere, as it always does."

Several other Ukrainian game developers reacted to the situation, with the individual behind city building game Ostriv writing "Woke up today at 5AM to the sounds of Russian shelling. Those fucking 'peacekeepers.'" They are based in the city of Kharkiv.

Frogwares, behind the Sherlock Holmes games and also based in Kyiv, added its voice to the condemnation:

"We can't just stand by. Russia attacks our homeland and denies the sovereignty of Ukraine. We are trying to stay safe, but this is war, there are no two ways about it. We call on everyone to force Putin to withdraw from our lands. We're a peaceful nation, and in all the years since we gained our independence, we've never attacked or threatened anyone. Because of this situation, our work will be impacted and our lives can be destroyed."

Per the BBC, civilians are currently fleeing Kyiv, and the city's air raid sirens have began sounding in anticipation of Russian airstrikes on the capital.