Stab aliens in Section 8: Prejudice

If you missed Section 8 last year, it was one of the more satisfying team-based shooters around. You dropped in from orbit, choosing your spawn location by steering yourself away from anti-air guns, then jetpacked around the battlefield completing dynamic objectives that cropped up. Now it's getting a sequel, with aliens, and Prejudice. They're focusing more on the story campaign, and on very transparently mocking Halo in their trailer. See for yourself.

It's coming early next year. Some sparkly screens:

[gallery link="file" columns="1" orderby="title"]