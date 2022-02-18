Square Enix promises it'll learn to suplex a train properly for Final Fantasy 6's upcoming remaster

Sabin and the Phantom Train are going to get their iconic moment after all

Sabin ready to suplex the phantom train
If there was any one move that feels appropriate to Final Fantasy, it's probably suplexing a train. I'm not sure that any other game series would think to allow a character to wreck a locomotive like that, which is why it's a highlight of Final Fantasy 6. But when updating fans on how the game's pixel remaster is coming along, Square Enix made a fatal mistake. The train wasn't being flipped upside. 

Square Enix posted a tweet showing the infamous suplex move in action and fans very quickly pointed out that by definition a suplex needs to flip the victim upside down. In the clip, the train simply hopped up and down instead. 

Almost a week after its original blunder, Square Enix has come forward with an update on the suplex, clarifying that it was a work in progress and will be correct for the release of the game.

Thank goodness for that, eh? It does seem like a pretty funny complaint on the surface, but I reckon it's just fans expressing their love of the original more than anything else. As I said, there aren't many games that would allow you to suplex a train, so fans want to see the remaster hit the mark of excellence the original achieved. 

The Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster is set to release on February 23rd on Steam and mobile. So make sure you're practising your wrestling moves in time for then, because you'll need them. 

